Watch Justin Bieber appear in new ad with viral ‘Pen Pineapple Apple Pen’ star

Singer recently featured in a Super Bowl commerical

Justin Bieber has teamed up with Japanese comedian and singer Piko Taro for a new advert.

Taro’s hit ‘Pen Pineapple Apple Pen’, went viral last year thanks to Bieber previously admitting it was his “favourite video on the internet.”

It was the second most watched viral video of 2016 behind James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke with Adele.

The pair have joined forces for an advert for Japanese company SoftBank. Behind the scenes footage of the clip has emerged which you can view below.

Bieber recently appeared in a new Super Bowl advert ahead of the final.

The T-Mobile clip featured cameos from New England Patriot tight end Rob Gronkowski and six-time Pro-Bowl legend Terrell Owens and saw Bieber giving viewers a history of touch down celebrations.

Wyoming police have since warned drunk drivers they would face a Justin Bieber-related punishment if they got caught on the night of the final.

“If you drive drunk tonight we’re going to subject you to that Justin Bieber @TMobile Super Bowl Commercial the entire way to jail,” the force tweeted from their official account.

Last year, Canadian police also threatened to subject drunk drivers to the Nickelback back catalogue.

Bieber’s recent Super Bowl advert also saw the singer return to Instagram for the first time since August 2016.

The singer originally deleted his Instagram account, later describing it as both “for the devil” and “hell” during a London live show.

Bieber has recently been confirmed to headline a show at London’s Hyde Park as part of British Summer Time. He’ll be supported by Martin Garrix, Tove Lo and Anne-Marie when he performs on July 2.

He has also announced a huge show at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on June 30. These shows will mark the last UK lap of his epic Purpose World Tour.

Bieber began his ‘Purpose World Tour’ last March and has dates in the diary until September of this year. Presuming there are no cancellations, the tour will eventually run to over 150 dates.