Watch Justin Bieber diss The Weeknd’s music

Justin Bieber has criticised The Weeknd on camera, describing his music as “wack”.

The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) made headlines earlier this month with reports that he’s dating Selena Gomez, an ex-girlfriend of Bieber’s.

TMZ recently uploaded footage of a paparazzo asking Bieber if he could listen to The Weeknd’s music, to which he replied: “Hell no, I can’t listen to a Weeknd song. That shit’s wack.”

The Weeknd released his third studio album ‘Starboy’ last November. He recently dropped the video for ‘Party Monster’.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber has been confirmed to headline a show at London’s Hyde Park as part of British Summer Time. He’ll be supported by Martin Garrix, Tove Lo and Anne-Marie when he performs on July 2. He has also also announced a huge show at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on June 30. These shows will mark the last UK lap of his epic globe-trotting ‘Purpose’ tour.

Late last year, Bieber came under fire for an incident in which he punched a fan. This came after making headlines for his frequent protests against overzealous fans. He told his “obnoxious” London crowd to “be quiet and listen when I’m talking” and ordered his Manchester audience to “shut up” during his ballads. A fan also attempted to pull his trousers down in Prague.