Watch Justin Bieber make new music in front of a portrait of himself

Bieber is 'making beats' in his studio

Justin Bieber has posted footage from inside his studio, where he appears to display a portrait of himself.

It’s Bieber’s 23rd birthday today (March 1), but yesterday he took to Instagram to post short clips of himself “making beats in my studio”.

The first clip panned the room to show a painted picture of himself on a mantlepiece along with some cactus plants. The second video showed Bieber playing keyboard and bongos over a looped beat. Watch below.

Making beats in my studio A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 28, 2017 at 5:54pm PST

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 28, 2017 at 5:58pm PST

Bieber was recently forced to deny that he “peed his pants” in paparazzi photos.

Meanwhile, Bieber has been accused of faking an illness so he could skip a legal deposition. The case against Bieber is being brought by a songwriter who claims Bieber used an uncleared sample of his work on his hit ‘Sorry’.

The singer’s legal team told opposing counsel “just hours beforehand” that he was too “ill” to make the disposition. However, opposing counsel are understood to have found video footage online of Bieber drinking and partying at an L.A. bar in the early hours of the day of the deposition. They are now reportedly petitioning the court to force Bieber to fly to Nashville, where they are based, for the rescheduled deposition.

Bieber is also reportedly under police investigation after allegedly headbutting a man outside a pre-Grammys party in LA last week.

Watch Justin Bieber tell NME how he wrote ‘Sorry’ below: