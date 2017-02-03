Watch Justin Bieber star in pre-Super Bowl ad

Lady Gaga is set to perform at half-time show

Justin Bieber has appeared in a new Super Bowl advert ahead of Sunday’s final (February 5).

The T-Mobile clip features cameos from New England Patriot tight end Rob Gronkowski and six-time Pro-Bowl legend Terrell Owens and sees Bieber giving viewers a history of touch down celebrations.

Bieber’s fans are encouraged to submit their best touchdown moves on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using #UnlimitedMoves, with the singer slated to re-tweet his favourites on Monday (February 6).

Super Bowl LI will be broadcast on Sunday, February 5 at 3:30 pm PST on Fox in the US. The New England Patriots will face the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas.

Lady Gaga will perform at this year’s half-time show.

The singer said the show will centre on the “spirit of equality”. She said: ”The only statements that I’ll be making during the half-time show are the ones that I have been consistently making during my career. I believe in a passion for inclusion, I believe in the spirit of equality.”

Gaga had already appeared at last year’s Super Bowl, when she sang the National Anthem before Denver Broncos’ 24-10 win over Carolina Panthers. Beyonce, Coldplay and Bruno Mars also performed.

Meanwhile, Bieber recently teased fans by tweeting that he is working on “something special”.

It is unclear whether he was talking about his Super Bowl ad.

Bieber has recently been confirmed to headline a show at London’s Hyde Park as part of British Summer Time. He’ll be supported by Martin Garrix, Tove Lo and Anne-Marie when he performs on July 2.

He has also announced a huge show at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on June 30. These shows will mark the last UK lap of his epic Purpose World Tour.

Bieber began his Purpose World Tour last March and has dates in the diary until September of this year. Presuming there are no cancellations, the tour will eventually run to over 150 dates.