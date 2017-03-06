Watch Justin Timberlake say ‘fuck’ intolerance in iHeartRadio Awards speech

The star used his acceptance speech to send a message of unity

Justin Timberlake used his acceptance speech at the iHeartRadio Awards in Inglewood, California to send a message of unity and inclusivity to those watching.

The pop star won the award for Song Of The Year for his track ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’, which featured on the soundtrack for the movie Trolls, beating the likes of Sia and Drake to the trophy.

On stage, Timberlake addressed the crowd, saying: “If you are black or you are brown or you are gay or you are lesbian or you are trans, or maybe you’re just a sissy singing boy from Tennessee, anyone who is treating you unkindly, it’s only because they’re afraid or they have been taught to be afraid of how important you are.

“Being different means you make the difference, so fuck ’em,” he added. Watch his speech below.

As Rolling Stone reports, Timberlake also gave fellow nominees The Chainsmokers and Halsey a shout-out at the start of his speech. “Really love that ‘Closer’,” he said. “”I may have sang that by myself in my car at the top of my lungs,” he said. “I may not have. Who knows?”

The dance duo missed out on Song Of The Year, but they still went home with five other awards including Best New Artist. Meanwhile, Drake won seven awards at the ceremony, including Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year, and Adele collected the trophy for Pop Album Of The Year for ‘25‘.