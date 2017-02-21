Watch Kanye West address rumoured Drake beef

Kanye denies calling Drake 'over-played'

Kanye West has denied calling Drake “over-played” after his fellow rapper hit out at the star for “publicly shitting on me”.

There had been recent rumours that the pair could release collaborative music, but Drake appeared to criticise Kanye in a new interview, saying: “I’m not really sure what he’s referring to half the time”.

Drake appeared to take offence to comments from West back in November, when Kanye seemed to suggest that Drake and DJ Khaled’s ‘For Free’ was over-played by radio.

Told by a paparazzo that he “agrees that Drake’s music is over-played”, West replied: “I never said that”. Watch in the clip below.

Drake recently said about Kanye’s previous mid-gig rant: “I don’t know, I think everybody has their own little things going on, I’m not really sure what he’s referring to half the time, because in the same breath, I went from being… like working on a project with him, to him sorta publicly shitting on me and DJ Khaled for being on the radio too much.”

He added: “But yeah I’m not really sure, everybody’s got their own thing going on. Again me when I hear that, I just distance myself from it you know, alright if that’s what it is I don’t really even understand the point you’re trying to make but whatever it is that you’re going through, I accept it, I don’t respect it at all. You know because I feel like me and Khaled are just good people, I’m not sure why we’re the target of your choice that you made that night. And yeah I accept what you’re going through, and I just go and continue working on my own thing.”

“You know the more and more this progresses, the more and more I just feel like keeping to myself, because it’s just so unpredictable, you never know which way people are gonna go. I mean streaming is the new record business, so yeah I guess you could call it digital politics, that’s kinda a good name for a song, I might have to do that when I get upstairs.”

