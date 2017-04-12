Watch Kasabian, Spoon, Goldfrapp & Anderson. Paak perform new material to kick off new series of ‘Later With Jools Holland’

Series 50 kicks off with a bang

Last night saw the new series of ‘Later…With Jools Holland’ kick off – with performances from Kasabian, Spoon, Goldfrapp, Anderson. Paak and Thundercat. Watch all their performances below.

As the 50th series of the staple music showcase began on BBC Two, this week’s live edition of the show saw Kasabian air tracks from their new album ‘For Crying Out Loud‘ with ‘You’re In Love With A Psycho’ and ‘God Bless This Acid House’, while Spoon delivered the title track from ‘Hot Thoughts’, Goldfrapp gave viewers from elegiac disco with ‘Systemagic’, while Anderson. Paak and Thundercat also worked hard to steal the show with some opulent variety.

A longer edition of the show featuring more performances from all artists will air on Friday, while the rest of the series promises performances from

Kasabian – ‘God Bless This Acid House’

Kasabian – ‘You’re In Love With A Psycho’

Spoon – ‘Hot Thoughts’

Anderson .Paak – ‘Am I Wrong’

Thundercat – ‘Them Changes’

Goldfrapp – ‘Systemagic’

Courtney Marie Andrews – ‘Table For One’

As well as headlining TRNSMT and Reading & Leeds Festival, Kasabian’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. For tickets and information, visit here.

Wed 12 April – LLANDUDNO Venue Cymru

Thu 13 April – BIRMINGHAM 02 Academy

Sat 15 April – NEWPORT, Newport Centre

Sun 16 April – SOUTHEND-ON-SEA, Cliffs Pavillion

Tue 18 April LONDON, The Forum

Wed 19 April – LONDON, The Forum

Thu 20 April – LONDON, The Forum

Sat 22 April – DUBLIN, Olympia