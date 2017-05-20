Watch Katy Perry address rumours ‘Swish Swish’ is about Taylor Swift

The singer dropped the third track from new album 'Witness' earlier this week

Katy Perry has addressed whether or not her new single is about her feud with Taylor Swift.

The singer appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night (May 19) and discussed the meaning behind ‘Swish Swish’, which features a guest spot from Nicki Minaj.

Host Fallon asked Perry if the song, which is the third to be released from forthcoming album ‘Witness’, is “about anyone we know”.

“I think it’s a great anthem for people whenever someone’s trying to hold you down or bully you,” the star replied quickly.

“That’s kinda what this record is about,” she added. “It’s just like 360-degree liberation. ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ was this political liberation. ‘Bon Appetit’ was this sexual liberation. And now this, ‘Swish Swish’, represents the liberation from all the negative that doesn’t serve you.”

Watch the interview below, via Rolling Stone.

It was recently confirmed that ‘Witness’ will be released on June 9.

Meanwhile, Perry will serve as the musical guest on the season finale of SNL tonight (May 20).

In a promo for the episode, guest host Dwayne Johnson introduces the pair before kissing Perry on the cheek and saying: “I kissed a girl and I liked it.”

The singer responds with a reference to her recent single, saying: “Bon appetit, baby.”

“You’re my California girl,” replies Johnson, before Perry tries to stop him naming more of her songs.