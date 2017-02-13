Watch Katy Perry perform ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ during anti-Trump performance at 2017 Grammys

Singer performed new single with Skip Marley

Katy Perry performed her new single ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ at the Grammys.

The 59th annual Grammy Awards take place tonight (February 12), hosted by James Corden. See all the winners on NME as they are announced.

The singer was dressed in a white tuxedo and ‘Resist’ for the anti-Trump performance, which ended with a ‘We The People’ backdrop. Watch below.

Perry’s performance followed that of Ed Sheeran, Adele, The Weeknd and Daft Punk, Bruno Mars and an epic showstopper from Beyonce.

Performances are still to come from Lady Gaga and Metallica, Alicia Keys, Chance the Rapper, John Legend and Cynthia Erivo and A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson .Paak.

Chance the Rapper picked up the first televised award for Best New Artist. “I claim this victory in the name of the lord. I thank God for my mother and my father who have supported me since I was young… and for all of Chicago,” Chance said while accepting the award.

Twenty One Pilots won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for ‘Stressed Out’. The band accepted the award in their underwear. David Bowie‘s ‘Blackstar’ won Best Rock Song. The pre-televised awards were announced earlier in the evening.

See the full 2017 nominations list here. Beyoncé is nominated nine times, Rihanna and Drake are each up for eight awards and Chance the Rapper has seven nominations.