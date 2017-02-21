Watch Katy Perry’s CGI-filled ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ video

It's set in a fictional theme park called 'Oblivia'.

Katy Perry has shared a colourful, CGI-filled video for her new single ‘Chained To The Rhythm’.

Perry shot the video at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, a theme park that is often called “the thrill capital of the world”. She’s joined in the video by Bob Marley’s grandson Skip Marley, who contributes a rap to the reggae-disco track.

The video is set in a fictional theme park called ‘Oblivia’, continuing the single’s theme of calling out sections of society who use cheap distractions as a way of avoiding issues that really matter.

‘Chained To The Rhythm’ is the first track to be released from Perry’s upcoming album, whose title and release date have yet to be announced. The singer-songwriter has dubbed her new era of music “purposeful pop”.

Having performed ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ at the Grammy Awards earlier this month, Perry is due to give the single a second live airing at the Brit Awards at London’s The O2 tomorrow night (February 22).

Her last album, ‘Prism’, came out in 2013 and featured the hit singles ‘Roar’, ‘Dark Horse’, ‘This Is How We Do’ and ‘Unconditionally’. She also released a new song called ‘Rise’ for last summer’s Olympic Games.