"Let's do something special"

Kendrick Lamar brought Chance The Rapper onstage last night to perform ‘No Problem’ as his DAMN. tour rolled into Chicago.

The rapper, who released his fourth album earlier this year, surprised fans by bringing the Chicago rapper onstage to perform the track, taken from 2016 album ‘Colouring Book’. You can watch footage of the moment below.

“So much love that I gotta make sure I give it back. Let’s do something special”, Kendrick told the crowd only moments before Chance emerged.

Posting on Twitter after the show, one fan wrote: “CHANCE JUST CAME OUT WITH KENDRICK I WITNESSED GOD AND JESUS ON THE SAME DAMN STAGE.”

The DAMN. tour has also seen Kendrick on the receiving end of some serious love from his fans, after they sang back a word-perfect rendition of ‘Humble’ at the rapper.

The powerful moment came during a show in Glendale, Arizona, when he stopped performing the track and let his fans take over. After dropping the line ‘My left stroke just went viral’, his fans immediately took over and performed the rest of the verse before going straight into the chorus – with Kendrick watching on silently in awe.

Earlier this week, Kendrick also led the MTV VMA nominations after notching eight nominations in total – seven of which are for the video for his song ‘HUMBLE.’