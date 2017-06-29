Watch Kendrick Lamar rank his own albums

What does Kendrick think his best album is?

Kendrick Lamar has ranked his own albums in order of best to worst.

The Compton rapper was recently speaking to US radio host Big Boy when he declared that his latest album ‘Damn’ is “the best”. He rated ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D City’ second, followed by ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’ and then his 2011 debut ‘Section.80’.

See his full ranking below:

‘Damn’

‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D City’

‘To Pimp A Butterfly’

‘Section.80’

Lamar appeared to agree with his mother, who described ‘Damn’ as his best album in a text message he recently shared online. See that below.

💀💀💀 A post shared by Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) on Apr 22, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

Watch Lamar rank his own albums at the 36 minute mark in the video beneath:

Kendrick Lamar recently released a new video for his track ‘ELEMENT’.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The visuals are the latest to emerge from the artist in support of the Compton rapper’s latest album ‘DAMN.’, which was released back in April. The video for ‘ELEMENT.’ follows previously-released clips for ‘HUMBLE.’ and ‘DNA.’.

The video for ‘ELEMENT.’ – which was directed by Jonas Lindstroem and Lamar (under his alias ‘the little homies’) – once again sees Lamar take a prominent role in what is a bloody video, which presents such sights as numerous fight scenes, nuns, and a person tumbling from a building as a child looks on.