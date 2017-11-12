Watch Kesha perform on a rainbow at MTV EMA 2017

The singer continued her comeback with an appearance at the SSE Arena Wembley tonight

Kesha continued her recent comeback with a performance at the MTV EMA 2017.

The singer released her first album in five years, ‘Rainbow‘, in August. It was her first record since her legal battle with producer Dr. Luke.

Earlier tonight (November 12), Kesha played her latest single ‘Learn To Let Go’ at the awards ceremony at the SSE Arena Wembley in London. During the performance, the stage behind and beneath her was covered in the colours of the rainbow.

Watch clips of the performance below.

Eminem kicked off the ceremony with a performance of his comeback single, ‘Walk On Water’. Stormzy played his track ‘Big For Your Boots’ from a police car, while The Killers, Travis Scott, U2 and Shawn Mendes have also made appearances. Taylor Swift is also rumoured to be making an appearance at the ceremony.

Earlier, Eminem collected the award for Best Hip-Hop, while Kendrick Lamar took the trophy for Best Video for his single ‘Humble’. Shawn Mendes, meanwhile, picked up the award for Biggest Fans.