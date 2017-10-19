The Run The Jewels rapper lent his voice to 'South Park' last night.

Run The Jewels‘ Killer Mike appeared on ‘South Park’ last night (October 18) to rap about America’s opioid and mass incarceration epidemics.

The episode saw the ‘Shady Oaks Retirement Community’ became a hub for peddling painkillers through the elderly residents for addicted children’s performers.

An allegory for the US’ indifference to the opioid presence in prisons, Killer Mike stepped into the episode to deliver a hard-hitting verse, reports Consequence of Sound.

Dropping lines such as: “In here nobody knows you by the name/ You’re just a number/ Living under the bitch ass rules of a broken game/ They put me here to die, left me angry and alone/ For the crime of being old, they threw me in this nursing home”

Watch a clip of Killer Mike’s ‘South Park’ verse below.

This season of ‘South Park’ has seen a number of musical appearances and parodies. The season premiere saw Jim Bob parody Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’. Elsewhere, Cartman parodies Logic’s suicide prevention song, ‘1-800-273-8255’.

Meanwhile, Run The jewels debuted new song ‘Mean Demeanor’ from the soundtrack for FIFA 18.

Last month, Run The Jewels’ El-P also shared a snippet of his ‘rejected’ score for the soundtrack of Blade Runner 2049, which offered a brief sample of appropriately dark and brooding synths, and described the demo as an “honour”.

“Here is a snippet of my rejected (or ignored) blade runner 2049 trailer score”, he captioned the Instagram post.