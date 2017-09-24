Watch The Killers cover The Gaslight Anthem in New York

They played 'American Slang' at Terminal 5 in NYC.

The Killers covered The Gaslight Anthem‘s ‘American Slang’ during their set in New York City on Friday (September 22).

The band celebrated the release of their album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ with a show at NYC’s Terminal 5.

They covered The Gaslight Anthem’s ‘American Slang’, a cover they’ve never played live before.

The Gaslight Anthem – who went on an indefinite hiatus in 2015 – supported The Killers back in 2013, at their first ever standalone stadium show at Wembley Stadium.

This summer, The Killers wowed fans at Hyde Park during their headline show at British Summer Time in July. They were the only act to sell out their show at the festival.

Brandon Flowers recently said he hoped fans weren’t “let down” with the new touring lineup, as it now features just two original members following guitarist Dave Keuning and bassist Mark Stoermer’s retirements from playing live in recent years.

Last week the band stopped by ‘The Late Show’ on Thursday night (September 21) to play ‘Wonderful Wonderful”s lead single, ‘The Man’ – watch here.

Brandon and co were on the cover of last week’s NME magazine. Read The Killers’ full interview online here.

The Las Vegas band are touring the UK and Ireland this November. Dates are as follows:

Mon 6th Nov BIRMINGHAM, Genting Arena

Fri 10th Nov NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena

Mon 13th Nov MANCHESTER, Arena

Thurs 16th Nov DUBLIN, 3Arena

Fri 17th Nov BELFAST, SSE Arena

Sun 19th Nov LEEDS, First DIrect Arena

Mon 20th Nov GLASGOW, SSE Hydro

Tues 21st Nov ABERDEEN, GE Arena

Thurs 23rd Nov NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Sat 25th Nov SHEFFIELD, Arena

Mon 27th Nov LONDON, The O2 Arena

Tues 28th Nov LONDON, The O2 Arena