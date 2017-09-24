Watch The Killers cover The Gaslight Anthem in New York
They played 'American Slang' at Terminal 5 in NYC.
The Killers covered The Gaslight Anthem‘s ‘American Slang’ during their set in New York City on Friday (September 22).
The band celebrated the release of their album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ with a show at NYC’s Terminal 5.
They covered The Gaslight Anthem’s ‘American Slang’, a cover they’ve never played live before.
The Gaslight Anthem – who went on an indefinite hiatus in 2015 – supported The Killers back in 2013, at their first ever standalone stadium show at Wembley Stadium.
This summer, The Killers wowed fans at Hyde Park during their headline show at British Summer Time in July. They were the only act to sell out their show at the festival.
Brandon Flowers recently said he hoped fans weren’t “let down” with the new touring lineup, as it now features just two original members following guitarist Dave Keuning and bassist Mark Stoermer’s retirements from playing live in recent years.
Last week the band stopped by ‘The Late Show’ on Thursday night (September 21) to play ‘Wonderful Wonderful”s lead single, ‘The Man’ – watch here.
Brandon and co were on the cover of last week’s NME magazine. Read The Killers’ full interview online here.
The Las Vegas band are touring the UK and Ireland this November. Dates are as follows:
Mon 6th Nov BIRMINGHAM, Genting Arena
Fri 10th Nov NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena
Mon 13th Nov MANCHESTER, Arena
Thurs 16th Nov DUBLIN, 3Arena
Fri 17th Nov BELFAST, SSE Arena
Sun 19th Nov LEEDS, First DIrect Arena
Mon 20th Nov GLASGOW, SSE Hydro
Tues 21st Nov ABERDEEN, GE Arena
Thurs 23rd Nov NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Sat 25th Nov SHEFFIELD, Arena
Mon 27th Nov LONDON, The O2 Arena
Tues 28th Nov LONDON, The O2 Arena