Watch The Killers promote Mayweather vs McGregor boxing match in second video for ‘The Man’

The band's performance is interspersed with clips of boxing matches and shots of their Las Vegas hometown

The Killers have shared a second video for recent single ‘The Man‘, which promotes the upcoming Mayweather vs McGregor boxing match.

Floyd Mayweather will take on Conor McGregor in a super welterweight fight at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on August 26.

The clip shows the band performing in a boxing ring in the middle of the desert, between shots from previous fights and images of casinos, pools and lounges around the Nevada city famous for its appeal to hedonists.

In a statement provided to Rolling Stone, frontman Brandon Flowers said: “I think there’s a symbiotic relationship between using a song like ours, Las Vegas and a boxing arena. Business of boxing. It seemed to make sense. And I just wanted an excuse to wear this suit again. Really the main reason.”

He continued to say of the Mayweather vs McGregor match itself: “It sounds like an exciting movie in the ’80s. It sounds like some movie, good premise. It’s exciting. It is surreal.”

The Las Vegas band’s forthcoming fifth studio album ‘Wonderful Wonderful‘ includes a song about boxing in the former of ‘Tyson vs. Douglas’. The track was inspired by Flowers’ experience of watching Buster Douglas knock out Mike Tyson during a fight in 1990.

“It was a monumental fight and it was the paradigm shift at my idea of the world and someone being perfect and someone that I idolised coming down,” Flowers explained.

He continued: “I realised everything was different after that fight. It sounds like a big statement to make. It really had a profound effect on my. I think a lot of people have these experiences and I’m not speaking for them, but I’m assuming it can happen with your dad or other types of heroes that you put up there.

“And so, we explored that with that song and it just kind of came full circle by the third verse. It’s me talking about how I don’t want to let my kids down. I have a 10-year-old, an 8-year-old and a 6-year old now. And they haven’t gotten to that point yet where they have seen anything. To them, I am still sort of flawless and I’m trying my best to keep it that way.”

‘Wonderful Wonderful’ is released on September 22.