Watch Kings of Leon perform ‘Reverend’ on ‘Fallon’

Kings of Leon returned to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (January 18) to perform ‘Reverend’.

The track is taken from the band’s seventh studio album ‘WALLS’. NME said of the LP: “‘Walls’ just feels fresh. Kings Of Leon were great as a cult band, and great as a stadium band. It doesn’t matter which they do, just as long as they do it with conviction. And here they sound more focused and alive than they have for a while.”

It was the second time the band have performed the track on television, after their appearance on Ellen in December. You can watch the Fallon performance footage below.

Meanwhile, the band have been confirmed for Denmark’s Tinderbox Festival, which takes place over the same weekend as Glastonbury. It has prompted rumours that Kings of Leon may appear at Worthy Farm this summer.

So far, the only band confirmed for Glastonbury 2017 are headliners Radiohead, while ‘inside sources’ recently claimed that Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran would be the other headliners. The Avalanches have also reportedly confirmed themselves for the festival.

Asked if he knew anything about plans to play Glastonbury, Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins recently told NME: “Not yet man but I’m always the last to know. I have a big mouth so they don’t tell me anything. That’s a rule in Foo Fighters; ‘don’t tell Taylor, he’ll tell everybody’.”