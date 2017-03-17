Watch The Kinks’ Ray Davies discuss knighthood

Frontman was knighted by Prince Charles this week

The Kinks frontman Ray Davies – now Sir Ray Davies – has discussed being knighted by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace yesterday (Thursday, March 16).

Davies received a knighthood for services to the arts. He previously received a CBE from the Queen in 2004, saying at the time: “Initially I felt a mixture of surprise, humility, joy and a bit embarrassed but after thinking about it, I accept this for my family and fans as well as everyone who has inspired me to write.”

Speaking to Channel 5 News about his knighthood yesterday, Davies described the reception he’s received as “incredible” and “quite touching”, adding: “I’m normally the kind of person that shies away from these event.”

“I think these things always kind of difficult for me take,” he also told the Belfast Telegraph. “I’m quite a loner person, so to be accepted to any part of society is good… I don’t know what I have to do for it, just keep on working, do good work.”

Davies has recently announced his first album of solo material in 10 years. Titled ‘Americana’, it will be released on April 21. Listen to lead single ‘Poetry’ below.

The Kinks were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Ray Davies briefly joined his brother Dave Davies on stage during a gig at Islington Assembly Hall in December 2015, which sparked a few rumours about the band reforming.

Davies later addressed the semi-reunion. “I’m still trying to live that down,” he said. “I joined him on stage briefly but it would be overly romantic to think it was because of the show [Kinks musical Sunny Afternoon] or to start talking about a reunion.”