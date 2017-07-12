Watch a Labour MP quote Stormzy lyrics in the House Of Commons

The Croydon Central MP took some inspiration from the local star

A Labour MP has quoted Stormzy lyrics in the House Of Commons.

Sarah Jones, the elected member of Parliament for Stormzy’s hometown of Croydon, was giving her first speech in the Commons today (July 12) when she used some of the grime MC’s words.

Speaking about the amount of young people who had voted Labour or voted for the first time in the recent general election, Jones spoke to her fellow MPs about the need to not fail those who had “put their faith” in them and voted for them.

“If the election has taught us anything, it’s that we cannot take anyone for granted,” Jones said. “As Croydon’s Stormzy put so well in one of his songs: ‘You’re never too big for the boot’.”

The quote raised laughs in the House Of Commons as Jones continued to urge MPs to listen to their constituents and do their best to “make a difference in their lives”.

Watch footage of the moment Jones quoted Stormzy below.

Meanwhile, Stormzy was awarded the Oxford University African & Caribbean Society’s ‘Person Of The Year’ award yesterday (July 11).

Tweeting about the accolade, the ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ grime superstar said “Today I received the “Person Of The Year” Award from Oxford University ACS. Standing proud in a room full of young black Kings & Queens.” He also shared a number of photos from the society’s award ceremony.

Check out the tweet below.

Back in March of last year, Stormzy gave a speech at Oxford University. Earlier this year, he donated £9,000 to an Oxford student to help her realise her dream of attending a masters course at Harvard University in America.

Oxford student Fiona Asiedu launched the campaign after she was offered a place on a Master’s course in Human Development and Psychology at Harvard Graduate School of Education.

She needed to raise £12,000 to embark on the course, due to start this August. Stormzy became aware of the campaign after a friend of Asiedu’s tweeted him.