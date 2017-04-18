Watch Lady Gaga and Prince William discuss mental health on FaceTime

"There is a lot of shame attached to mental illness - you feel like there is something wrong with you," Gaga tells the Prince.

Lady Gaga and Prince William have teamed up for a new film encouraging more people to talk about mental health.

In the four-minute film shared on Twitter, the Duke of Cambridge is seen FaceTiming from Kensington Palace with the ‘Born This Way’ singer, who is at her home in California.

“There is a lot of shame attached to mental illness – you feel like there is something wrong with you,” Gaga tells the Prince. “In my life I go, ‘Oh my goodness, look at all these beautiful wonderful things that I have, I should be so happy,’ but you can’t help it if you wake up in the morning and you are so tired and you are so sad and you are so full of anxiety that you can barely think.”

Explaining why she decided to document her experiences of PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) in an open letter, Gaga adds: “It’s like saying, this is a part of me and that’s okay.”

William replies: “It’s time that everyone speaks up and really feels very normal about mental health; it’s the same as physical health. Everybody has mental health and we shouldn’t be ashamed of it and just having a conversation with a friend or family member can really make such a difference.”

“For me, the little bits that I’ve learnt so far is that it’s really important to have this conversation,” he continues. “You won’t be judged.”

Prince William’s brother, Prince Harry, also spoke about his mental health over the weekend, revealing that he sought counselling to help him deal with the death of his mother, Prince Diana.

Watch Prince William and Lady Gaga’s film in full below.

Lady Gaga debuted her new single ‘The Cure’ during her Coachella headline set over the weekend.

She also invited fans to appear in scenes for her new movie, a remake of A Star Is Born co-starring Bradley Cooper.