Watch Lady Gaga fool contestants with drag queen disguise on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

A clip of Lady Gaga‘s appearance on the forthcoming season premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race has surfaced online.

The singer’s cameo sees the singer disguising herself as a drag queen on the show in front of a group of contestants posing as her. You can watch the clip below.

Season Nine is set to premiere on March 24. A spokesman for the show confirmed Gaga’s involvement and added they would “unveil a court of cut-throat Queens each competing to snatch the crown and strut away with a $100,000 cash prize and the coveted title of America’s Next Drag Superstar.”

Gaga recently played the coveted Super Bowl halftime show, delivering a 13-minute set that featured acrobatics, costume changes, a staged jump from the stadium roof and hits including ‘Poker Face’ and ‘Telephone’.

Following her Super Bowl performance, Gaga also announced a world tour. It will begin in Vancouver, Canada on August 1 and arrive in the UK in October for shows in London, Birmingham and Manchester. Check out her full list of UK dates below.

London – The O2 (October 9)

Birmingham – Barclaycard Arena (15)

Manchester – Manchester Arena (17)

Metallica also recently revealed that they plan to ‘fast-forward to the next chapter’ of working with Gaga after their recent Grammys collaboration.

“[She is the] quintessential perfect fifth member of this band. Her voice, her attitude, her outlook on everything is so awesome,” drummer Lars Ulrich said. “[The performance] was so effortless and organic and she just has the spirit of hard rock and metal flowing through her veins. It comes really easy for her. There’s nothing contrived; she just has this super warm, easy energy.”

He added: “We already started fast-forwarding to the next chapter when we can do more of this,” he says. “It’s not one of those ’20 lawyers, strategists and managers trying to force two people from two different worlds to figure out how to spend four minutes together on a national telecast.’ Of any of these undertakings, this is about as organic and authentic as there’s ever been one. We’re just getting started.”