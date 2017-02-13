Watch Lady Gaga and Metallica perform together at the Grammys

They performed 'Moth Into Flame'

Lady Gaga and Metallica performed together at the Grammy Awards.

They performed ‘Moth Into Flame’ from Metallica’s latest album ‘Hardwired… to Self-Destruct’, with drummer Lars Ulrich drumming behind fire.

Wearing a Metallica shirt, Gaga shared lead vocal duties with James Hetfield after a microphone malfunction at the start and ended the performance by stage-diving. Watch below.

Gaga and Metallica’s joint performance followed that of Ed Sheeran, Adele, an Adele tribute to George Michael, The Weeknd and Daft Punk, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry and an epic showstopper from Beyonce.