Watch Lady Gaga and Metallica perform together at the Grammys

Luke Morgan Britton
Buy Tickets

They performed 'Moth Into Flame'

WireImage

Lady Gaga and Metallica performed together at the Grammy Awards.

They performed ‘Moth Into Flame’ from Metallica’s latest album ‘Hardwired… to Self-Destruct’, with drummer Lars Ulrich drumming behind fire.

Wearing a Metallica shirt, Gaga shared lead vocal duties with James Hetfield after a microphone malfunction at the start and ended the performance by stage-diving. Watch below.

Gaga and Metallica’s joint performance followed that of Ed SheeranAdele, an Adele tribute to George MichaelThe Weeknd and Daft PunkBruno Mars, Katy Perry and an epic showstopper from Beyonce.