Watch the last song and gig that Tom Petty ever played

He played at the Hollywood Bowl just last week

Following the death of Tom Petty, his show at the Hollywood Bowl last month has now become his last ever gig. Check out footage and the setlist below.

News of Petty’s death was confirmed this morning by longtime Heartbreakers manager Tony Dimitriades on behalf of his family. He died at UCLA Santa Monica Hospital following a cardiac arrest. He was 66-years-old.

The rock veterans last ever gig was held at the legendary Hollywood Bowl on September 25, 2017 – just last week.

It was a career-spanning and hit-packed set, celebrating the full breadth and calibre of his back catalogue and ending with the classic ‘American Girl’.

Tom Petty’s setlist was:

Rockin’ Around (With You)

Mary Jane’s Last Dance

You Don’t Know How It Feels

Forgotten Man

I Won’t Back Down (dedicated song to Jon Scott)

Free Fallin’

Breakdown

Don’t Come Around Here No More

It’s Good to Be King

Crawling Back to You

Wildflowers

Learning to Fly

Yer So Bad

I Should Have Known It

Refugee

Runnin’ Down a Dream

Encore:

You Wreck Me

American Girl

The world of music at large has come out to honour Petty, with former bandmate Bob Dylan also sharing a tribute and Coldplay inviting REM guitarist Peter Buck on stage for a cover of ‘Free Fallin”.

Petty formed The Heartbreakers in 1976, and their self-titled debut album was released the same year. It featured Petty’s classic song ‘American Girl’. Petty’s breakthrough came with his band’s third album ‘Damn the Torpedoes’ in 1979. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers last released an album in 2014 in the form of 13th LP ‘Hypnotic Eye’.