Watch Lauryn Hill play Fugees hits with DJ Snake at Coachella

DJ Snake welcomed a very special surprise guest to the stage during his Coachella performance last night (April 15).

The French DJ and producer was closing the Outdoor Stage at the Indio festival following performances from the likes of Schoolboy Q, Bastille and Blossoms.

During his set, DJ Snake invited Migos to the stage to perform ‘Bad And Boujee’, before later bringing out Lauryn Hill. Together, they performed Fugees tracks ‘Ready Or Not’ and ‘Killing Me Softly’. Hill completed her cameo with her solo song ‘Lost Ones’.

Watch footage of Lauryn Hill’s surprise appearance below, via Pitchfork.

LEGENDARY 🙀 @djsnake surprises the crowd with LAURYN HILL! #coachella2017 #indio #classic #laurynhill #ampradio #djsnake A post shared by AMP Radio (@971ampradio) on Apr 15, 2017 at 11:11pm PDT

Hill last performed at Coachella in 2014, when she joined Nas on stage.

She has spent recent months on her MLH Caravan: A Diaspora Calling! tour, but last year had to respond to complaints from fans when she showed up to a gig in Atlanta two hours late.

“I don’t show up late to shows because I don’t care,” she wrote on Facebook. “And I have nothing but love and respect for my fans. The challenge is aligning my energy with the time, taking something that isn’t easily classified or contained, and trying to make it available for others.

“I don’t have an on/off switch,” she continued. “I am at my best when I am open, rested, sensitive and liberated to express myself as truthfully as possible. For every performance that I’ve arrived to late, there have been countless others where I’ve performed in excess of two hours, beyond what I am contracted to do, pouring everything out on the stage.”

Weekend one of Coachella wraps up today (April 16) with a headline performance from Kendrick Lamar, plus appearances from Lorde, Future Islands, New Order, Skepta, Kehlani and more.

The second day of the festival was headlined by Lady Gaga, who debuted a new song called ‘The Cure’ during her set.