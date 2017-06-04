A site claiming to be connected to the band announces a summer 2017 launch

There could be a new LCD Soundsystem virtual reality experience on the way.

Website VR Scout reports that LCD Soundsystem debuted a web based virtual reality experience called ‘Dance Tonite’ during a Google conference where the band also live streamed a performance.

The site claimed the experience came with a new song, titled ‘Tonite’.

The track is one of many the band debuted back in April at a gig in New York, along with two other new tracks – ‘Call Police’ and ‘American Dream.’

A blog post on VR Scout also links to a website – tonite.dance – that states the “ever-changing VR experience” will be released this summer.

You can watch clips of the experience below.

Recently, James Murphy confirmed that the new LCD Soundsystem album is “totally done” in a Facebook post.

There's no party like a VR dance party! Preview of LCD Soundsystem's web VR music experience. #IO17 A post shared by VRScout (@vrscout) on May 19, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

Writing in a message that accompanied the release of ‘Call The Police’ and ‘American Dream’ earlier this month, Murphy reflected on the process of making the band’s eagerly-awaited fourth album.

“As eager as folks have been for me to get this done, it’s got nothing on how much I want to be finished myself,” he admitted. “It’s been one of the most enjoyable records to make in my life, if not the most fun ever (I think it is, for sure, the happiest I’ve ever been making a record).”