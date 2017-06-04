Watch Liam Gallagher and Coldplay perform ‘Live Forever’ together at ‘One Love Manchester’ concert

Coldplay also performed 'Don't Look Back In Anger' with Ariana Grande

Liam Gallagher made a surprise appearance, to duet with Coldplay to perform the Oasis classic ‘Live Forever’ at the ‘One Love Manchester’ concert tonight.

Coldplay performed at the special fundraiser and tribute gig at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford Lancashire County Cricket Ground alongside the likes of Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Usher, and many more – to honour and raise money in the wake of the terror attack in which 22 people were killed and 59 injured when a lone bomber attacked the foyer of Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande gig.

Despite Gallagher having frequently slammed the band, just last year comparing Chris Martin to a vicar and saying that Coldplay were ‘beyond shit‘, the former Oasis frontman put past differences aside to deliver an emotional acoustic rendition of ‘Live Forever’ backed by Martin on guitar

Not only that, but Coldplay also performed a cover of Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ with Grande herself – a song that Manchester has recently found new relevance in, in the wake of the Manchester atrocities.

This follows last week when The Courteeners also performed a huge homecoming show at Old Trafford in the wake of the terror attacks, again covering Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.

Visit here to donate to One Love Manchester.

