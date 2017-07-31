Watch Liam Gallagher debut his new song ‘Eh La’ at New York gig

The former Oasis frontman is currently smashing it stateside.

Liam Gallagher debuted his new song ‘Eh La’ at a gig in New York City over the weekend.

The former Oasis frontman performed the song during his nine-song set at Rough Trade Brooklyn on Saturday night (July 30). Check out fan footage below.

The day before, Gallagher made his US concert debut as a solo artist with a secret gig in New York City’s McKittrick Hotel. He performed a hit-packed 13 track set with both classic material and a handful of new tracks from his upcoming solo album, ‘As You Were.’

Gallagher has been touring Europe extensively these past weeks but has made it over the pond ahead of this week’s Lollapalooza shows. During his time in New York City, he revealed that he was asked for ID while trying to buy cigarettes.

Recently, Gallagher appeared on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show to share some diamond truths. He discussed an Oasis reunion, saying: “Me and our kid don’t speak and that’s the saddest thing about it.”

He also accused his brother Noel of playing Oasis songs “like Dolly Parton” and revealed he had apologised to Chris Martin at One Love Manchester for all the disparaging comments he had made about him in the past.