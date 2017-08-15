Watch Liam Gallagher make his solo US TV debut on ‘The Late Show’ with Stephen Colbert

The former Oasis frontman performed 'Wall Of Glass'

Liam Gallagher made his US TV debut as a solo artist last night, performing on ‘The Late Show’ with Stephen Colbert. Check it out below.

Running through the lead single from his upcoming album ‘As You Were’, the former Oasis frontman treated viewers to an electric performance of ‘Wall Of Glass’.

Fortunately for Gallagher, this was not the similarly named ‘Late Late Show’ presented by James Corden – who the singer has a particular dislike for. Refusing to appear on ‘Carpool Karaoke’, Gallagher slammed him as ‘a knobhead’.

Gallagher was being interviewed by GQ when he was asked if he’d follow in the footsteps of the likes of Adele, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Britney Spears, Mariah Carey and Lady Gaga in sitting in the passenger seat and singing along with the host.

“No, thank you very much,” replied Gallagher. “No fucking chance mate. With that fat bloke from Kevin and Perry?”

His partner Debbie Gwyther then replied: “It’s called Gavin and Stacey and you’ve never watched it,” before Gallagher concluded “I don’t need to watch it to know I won’t like it. James Corden is a knobhead.”

Gallagher will also perform at Reading & Leeds Festival across August Bank Holiday Weekend with Muse, Eminem, Kasabian and many debuting new song ‘Eh La‘ earlier this month, Liam Gallagher will release his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ on October 6.