Watch Liam Gallagher’s full Glastonbury 2017 set

The former Oasis member played his first solo Glastonbury set at the Somerset festival today (June 24)

Liam Gallagher made his solo Glastonbury debut on Saturday afternoon. You can watch the set in full below.

The frontman took to The Other Stage yesterday afternoon (June 24) at 5:45pm, drawing a massive crowd to Worthy Farm’s second biggest stage. The words ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ were written on the band’s piano set-up.

Approaching the microphone for the first time, Gallagher told the crowd: “I am he, you are he, you are me, and we are all together. Rock ‘n’ roll star.”

Gallagher and his band then launched into the Oasis song ‘Rock N Roll Star’, which has served as his opening song in his solo sets this year. After a brief pause, Gallagher then took on the Oasis track ‘What’s The Story? (Morning Glory)’, much to the delight of the throng of punters in attendance.

Watch it in full on the BBC here or on Youtube below.

Following the two Oasis songs, Gallagher then performed his debut solo single ‘Wall of Glass’.

Gallagher later finished his set with an emotional a cappella version of ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’, which he dedicated to the victims of both the Manchester and London terror attacks and the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Glastonbury 2017 concludes tomorrow with a headline set from Ed Sheeran, plus performances from Boy Better Know, Metronomy, Justice, Biffy Clyro and more.