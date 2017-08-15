He was accompanied by Zedd.

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne surprised fans after he held an impromptu busking session in London yesterday.

The singer was accompanied by producer Zedd as they performed new single ‘Get Low’ outside Oxford Circus tube station – with a steady crowd surrounding the pair during the performance.

Footage of the performance, which was reportedly being filmed for a new music video, shows Liam approaching fans as they surround him in a circle. Zedd, meanwhile, is seen providing a backing track with a full portable sound system. You can watch it below.

After finishing their performance, the pair then headed to Trafalgar Square for a second impromptu appearance.

“London – @LiamPayne and I are heading to Trafalgar Square to perform a little fun rendition of Get Low for you – in 10mins! Come through,” Zedd wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this year, Liam was the final member of One Direction to branch out into solo territory when he released ‘Strip That Down’.

The track, which features Migos’ Quavo, sees the former One Direction star heading in an unlikely hip-hop inspired direction, and was released in May.

He then followed up the release with ‘Get Low’ which was released at the beginning of July and reached a peak position of No.26 in the UK charts.