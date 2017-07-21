Watch Linkin Park’s last music video, uploaded yesterday

The video for 'Talking To Myself' was uploaded to YouTube on the day of frontman Chester Bennington's death

Linkin Park‘s last video with Chester Bennington was released yesterday (July 20).

The clip for ‘Talking To Myself’ was uploaded to YouTube before news of the frontman’s death broke.

Bennington, aged 41, was found dead at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California. It has been confirmed Bennington’s death is being investigated as suicide.

‘Talking To Myself’ was released as part of the band’s latest album, ‘One More Light’. The record came out in May 2017 and topped the US Billboard 200.

The video features clips from the band’s live shows, backstage shots and travelling between gigs and festivals. Watch it below, via The Independent.

Following the news of Bennington’s death, stars from the music world paid tribute to the metal icon. His Linkin Park bandmate Mike Shinoda said he was “shocked and heartbroken” by the news, while collaborator Stormzy said he was praying for the musician’s family.

The band’s fans have also penned an emotional tribute to the singer, describing him as “a man who could never do anyone wrong.”

Korn guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch has been heavily criticised after he referred to Bennington as ‘cowardly’ following the frontman’s death.

“Honestly, Chester’s an old friend who we’ve hung with many times, and I have friends who are extremely close to him, but this is truly pissing me off!”, he wrote in a Facebook post.

“How can these guys send this message to their kids and fans?! I’m sick of this suicide shit! I’ve battled depression/mental illness, and I’m trying to be sempethetic [sic], but it’s hard when you’re pissed! Enough is enough! Giving up on your kids, fans, and life is the cowardly way out!!!”

The post was criticised by fans, with some calling for him to delete it.

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH:

‘Am I depressed?’ – help and advice on mental health and what to do next