Watch Linkin Park’s final live performance with Chester Bennington

The frontman passed away today (July 20), aged 41

Following the news of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington’s death, footage from the band’s last live performance has been spread online.

Bennington was found at his Palos Verdes, California home today (July 20). The New York Times confirms Bennington’s death is being investigated as suicide.

The band performed in the UK earlier this month and were due to play in Mansfield, Massachusetts next week (July 27). They were touring in support of their latest album, ‘One More Light’, which was released earlier this year. The record went to Number Four in the Official UK Albums Chart and Number One in the Billboard Top 200 in the US.

Linkin Park’s final concert with Bennington took place at Birmingham’s Barclaycard Arena on July 6. Footage of the set’s final two songs, ‘Papercut’ and ‘Bleed It Out’, has begun to be shared online as fans remember the metal star.

Watch the footage above, via Billboard.

Bennington’s bandmate Mike Shinoda has said that he is “shocked and heartbroken” by the news. He also said the band would release an official statement “as soon as we have one”.

Stormzy, who collaborated on the band’s 2017 single ‘Good Goodbye’, said he was “so upset”. “Prayers up for your family right now my brother,” he added.

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH:

‘Am I depressed?’ – help and advice on mental health and what to do next