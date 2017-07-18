Watch a little girl replace Lars Ulrich on stage with Metallica

The band pulled Kendalynn out of the crowd in Detroit and sat her behind the drumkit

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich was replaced by a little girl at a recent gig.

The band performed in Detroit’s Comerica Park last week (July 12) as part of their WorldWired tour.

During the set, they pulled a child called Kendalynn out of the audience and sat her behind Ulrich’s drumkit. As frontman James Hetfield taught the crowd a call-and-response chant, the drummer showed the girl what to do.

She then hit the first few beats of ‘Seek And Destroy’, before Ulrich regained his seat. “Aw, is that all?” asked Hetfield. Watch the moment below, via Metal Injection.

Last month, Hetfield revealed that the metal band are potentially always on the verge of breaking up.

The band, who have been a mainstay in the metal genre since the early eighties, were recently profiled by Rolling Stone and revealed that tension still exists between certain members – namely Hetfield and Ulrich.

Looking at the band’s current tour, one moment in the magazine profile paints the picture of Hetfield becoming frustrated with Lars Ulrich over the drummer’s lack of rhythm on the track ‘Wherever I May Roam’. Hetfield asks: “Do you always do that?”, which the singer later clarified, laughing, “What I said was a nice way of saying, ‘What the hell are you doing?”.