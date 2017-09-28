Watch Lorde cover ‘In The Air Tonight’ in the Live Lounge

She calls Phil Collins "such a pioneer"

Lorde has delivered a cover of Phil Collins‘ ‘In The Air Tonight’ for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

The Kiwi singer was in the Live Lounge today (September 28), following her gig at London’s Alexandra Palace yesterday night.

Discussing Collins with Radio 1 host Clara Amfo before she played her cover, Lorde said: “I think I was aware of him as a kid but it wasn’t until I got older that I really realised how magical he was. I went through this crazy journey of all the Genesis stuff and all his own records. He’s such a pioneer. His melodies and his drums – I’m just so inspired by him and he pushes me to be better.”

Lorde added: “I haven’t [met him]. I think I would just melt into a little pool. He’d be like: ‘Oh no, there’s a little pool in front of me.'”

Alongside her Phil Collins cover, Lorde played a rendition of her single ‘Green Light’, taken from recent second album ‘Melodrama‘. Listen to clips of both below, and hear the cover in full here from 2:13:00.

On Wednesday, Lorde kicked off her Melodrama world tour at Manchester’s O2 Apollo. She plays three more UK dates before starting the remainder of the European leg: see details below.

Centre, Brighton (September 30)

O2 Academy, Birmingham (October 1)

O2 Academy, Glasgow (2)