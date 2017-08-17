Watch Lorde give six ‘Melodrama’ songs a stripped-back reworking in new live performances

Ella Yelich-O'Connor enlisted producer and Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff for the sessions

Lorde has reworked six tracks from her acclaimed album ‘Melodrama‘ in a new live session.

The pop star released the second record in June and scored five stars in its NME review, which called it “a rudely excellent album, introspective without ever being indulgent.”

Recorded at New York’s Electric Lady Studios, Lorde gave ‘Homemade Dynamite’, ‘Hard Feelings/Loveless’, ‘Supercut’, ‘Sober’, ‘Writer In The Dark’ and ‘The Louvre’ stripped-back transformations with the help of producer and Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff.

Watch some of the performances below, via DIY. The rest can be seen here.

Meanwhile, Lorde was forced to abandon her set at Chicago’s Lollapalooza last month after severe weather meant the festival had to be evacuated.

“I guess the festival has said the weather is too crazy for us to play right now,” she told fans on stage.

Posting on Twitter, she pledged to return at a later date, and revealed that she was looking at the possibility of putting on a club show.

“Fucks sake. i am so gutted guys i don’t know what to tell you”, she wrote on Twitter.

“They’ve told us we can’t play. I had the most spectacular show planned for you and I PROMISE I will come back to play it as soon as I can”.

She added: “Looking into the possibilities of a club show but i want you guys to see full tank show. Will keep you posted.”