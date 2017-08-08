Watch Lorde invite Tove Lo on stage for a duet of ‘Homemade Dynamite’

Tove Lo said it was a "huge moment" for her.

Lorde invited Tove Lo onto the stage with her at Canadian festival Osheaga, in Montreal last weekend (August 4).

The duo performed ‘Homemade Dynamite’ – which Lo co-wrote – from Lorde’s sophomore album ‘Melodrama‘. Before inviting the singer on stage, Lorde told the crowd:

“I wrote all the songs on ‘Melodrama’ with one person, and she was the one extra [person] who I wrote a song with.

“I had such a great time with her, so when she comes out onto the stage, Osheaga, I need you to give her your very biggest welcome, is that understood? Good.”

The track was co-written with Lo, along with Jakob Jerlström and Ludvig Söderberg. It’s only one of two tracks on ‘Melodrama’ that aren’t written solely by Lorde and Fun‘s Jack Antonoff.

The other is ‘Green Light’, which was written by Lorde, Antonoff and New Zealand producer Joel Little.

Tove Lo took to her Instagram to thank Lorde, posting: “To get to first write and then perform this song together with you was a huge moment for me”.

thank you @lordemusic for bringing me out last night. To get to first write and then perform this song together with you was a huge moment for me ❤️ #homemadedynamite A post shared by Tove Lo (@tovelo) on Aug 5, 2017 at 5:56am PDT

Lorde also surprised the audience with a cover of Martha Wainwright‘s ‘Bloody Mother Fucking Asshole’ halfway through her set.

Watch her perform the 2005 track below.

The Osheaga performance comes after Lorde saying she was “gutted” that she was forced to cancel her headline set at Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival after only three songs, on August 3.

The festival made the call after a severe thunderstorm warning resulted in the evacuation of festival goers from Chicago’s Grant Park.

The performance was reportedly axed after her production manager walked on stage to deliver the bad news to drenched fans in the crowd.

Lorde will play the MTV VMAs on August 27, which are to be hosted by Katy Perry.

Her UK tour dates are below:

26 Sep – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

27 Sep – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

30 Sep – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre

1 Oct – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

2 Oct – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy