Watch Lorde live the island life in the video for ‘Perfect Places’

The singer has teased easter eggs to look out for in the clip

Lorde has shared the new video for ‘Perfect Places’.

The song is taken from her acclaimed second album ‘Melodrama’, which was released in June. NME called it “a rudely excellent album, introspective without ever being indulgent”, awarding it five stars.

The singer tweeted a link to the video earlier with the caption: “a drink, a drumbeat, a paradise, a prison.. a far-off island of the mind… let’s go to PERFECT PLACES.”

She followed that with another tweet urging fans to watch closely. “a couple cute easter eggs in this video let’s see if you spot them,” she wrote.

Watch the video below.

Last month, Lorde denied that recent comments she made in an interview were evidence of her disrespecting Taylor Swift and her ‘squad’.

Speaking on the TV show ‘Sunrise‘, Lorde was asked about ‘idols’ when she said that she ‘didn’t hang out with these people at all’ – which many perceived to be her distancing herself from Swift. However, Lorde has since taken online to clarify her comments.

“Wow – something of a frustrating thing to have to address online, but here we go,” she wrote on Twitter. “Taylor is a dear friend. I love her very much.

“In the interview in question, I had just been talking about Bowie and Patti Smith – those were the ‘idols’ I was referring to that I was saying I’m not friends with, not Taylor!”

Lorde continued: “I’ve always found people’s perception of this ‘squad’ idea frustrating in the past; it was never some exclusive club or secret society, but a wide circle of people, some of whom I know, and some who I’ve never met, like most wide groups of friends. Forgive me for the mild eyeroll I popped when it was brought up as if we’re all blood members of a secret cult.”