Watch Lorde make her live return on ‘SNL’

The singer played two songs from forthcoming second album 'Melodrama'

Last night (March 11), Lorde made her live return with a performance on US TV show SNL.

The singer, whose real name is Ella Yelich-O’Connor, performed two tracks from her upcoming second album ‘Melodrama’. Last week it was revealed the record will be released on June 16.

First, she played ‘Green Light‘, the lead single to be taken from the album. The performance began fuelled by a stony anger before Lorde lifted the microphone from its stand and danced around the small stage to huge applause. As the song was reaching its end, she pushed the mic stand over and knelt down on the floor.

She also played ‘Liability’, which she shared the studio version of with fans last week. Producer and Bleachers musician Jack Antonoff joined her on piano for the performance.

Watch footage of both performances at Consequence Of Sound.

Following ‘Green Light”s release, Lorde revealed that her new album will be called ‘Melodrama’. You can see the Sam McKinnis-painted artwork below.

In an Instagram post, Lorde wrote: “Green Light is officially out in the world, and i am so pleased to share with you that this song is the first from my sophomore record, Melodrama. this is the cover, painted by sam mckinniss. welcome to the new world.”

Watch the video for ‘Green Light’ here.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Beats 1, the singer said the track “had to be really special” and that it couldn’t “sound the same as the old stuff”.

She added that the song is about “my first major heartbreak,” adding: “It’s not something that I really am used to writing about… It took me a while to be able to figure out how to write about that.”

“She thinks you love the beach, you’re such a damn liar,” Lorde sings on the song.

The track was co-written and co-produced by Jack Antonoff.