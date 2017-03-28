Watch Lorde sing ‘Green Light’ parody about Creme Eggs

On Nick Grimshaw's Radio 1 breakfast show

Lorde has parodied her song ‘Green Light’ with lyrics about her love of Cadbury Creme Eggs.

The New Zealand star releases her second album ‘Melodrama’ on June 16. Its lead single ‘Green Light’ was unveiled earlier this month, followed by ‘Liability’.

Appearing on Nick Grimshaw’s Radio 1 breakfast show, Lorde sang a parody song that included the lyrics: “I’m waiting for it, that Creme Egg, I want it”.

“I love to indulge in a Creme Egg, and I’ve been in America and the chocolate is not very good in America,” Lorde explained before the song. “I was excited to come to the UK and snack on a little Creme Egg.”

Watch below:

Lorde also revealed that she is “real close” to finishing her album.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Beats 1 recently, Lorde said that ‘Green Light’ “had to be really special” and that it couldn’t “sound the same as the old stuff”.

She continued to say that the song is about “my first major heartbreak,” adding: “It’s not something that I really am used to writing about… It took me a while to be able to figure out how to write about that.”

“This is that drunk girl at the party dancing around crying about her ex-boyfriend who everyone thinks is a mess. That’s her tonight and tomorrow she starts to rebuild. And that’s the song for me,” she added.

Watch the video for ‘Green Light’ below: