Watch Lorde tease new music in mysterious advert

Is the singer about to release her second album?

Lorde has hinted at the release of new music in an advert.

The New Zealand singer has been teasing her new album in recent months, with reports suggesting that the record could be released next month.

Over the weekend, Lorde aired an advert in her native New Zealand, which sees her eating food in the back of a vehicle before the screen reads: “3.2.17 NYC, 3.3.17 NZ”, suggesting that new music will be released on March 2 in the US and a day later in New Zealand.

Lorde has since shared the advert online via a website called https://www.imwaitingforit.com. “u hungry?”, she asked fans in a social media caption.

She has also unveiled a new publicity photo. See below.

Lorde released her debut album ‘Pure Heroine’ in 2013. Last November, Lorde teased her upcoming second album, posting to Twitter a photo of a pair of standard issue Apple ear buds, explaining that she likes to “listen to the record on these every day”. She added: “wanna hear it exactly how you will”.

In the time since ‘Pure Heroine’, Lorde honoured David Bowie with a tribute at the 2016 BRIT Awards, recorded and released new songs for the ‘Hunger Games’ soundtrack and collaborated with Disclosure for the track ‘Magnets’.

In November, Lorde also shared an emotional message on Facebook – discussing her coming of age, her past, and her future – she wrote; “I’m not a kid any more, and more and more I’m realizing that the weirdness of those Mylar balloons is going to be okay,” she wrote. “Writing ‘Pure Heroine’ was my way of enshrining our teenage glory, putting it up in lights forever so that part of me never dies, and this record – well, this one is about what comes next.”

She continued: “I want nothing more than to spill my guts RIGHT NOW about the whole thing – I want you to see the album cover, pore over the lyrics (the best I’ve written in my life), touch the merch, experience the live show. I can hardly stop myself from typing out the name. I just need to keep working a while longer to make it as good as it can be. You’ll have to hold on. The big day is not tomorrow, or even next month realistically, but soon. I know you understand.”