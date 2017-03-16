Watch Lykke Li and Ryan Gosling cover Bob Marley in ‘Song To Song’ film

Their version was produced by Radiohead's Nigel Godrich

Ryan Gosling and Lykke Li cover a Bob Marley song in Terrance Malik’s Song To Song. Watch a clip below.

The film is directed by Malik, who has previously produced movies such as The Tree of Life and The Thin Red Line. The trailer for Song to Song was released last month.

Song to Song is set in Austin’s music scene and stars Rooney Mara, Natalie Portman, Michael Fassbender and Gosling. It is about two couples (portrayed by Mara/Gosling and Portman/Fassbender) who “chase success through a rock‘n’roll landscape of seduction and betrayal.”

Li plays Gosling’s ex-lover in the movie. Watch them duet on Bob Marley and the Wailers’ ‘It Hurts to Be Alone’ below. Their version was produced by Radiohead‘s Nigel Godrich.

The film also features an unreleased Patti Smith song called ‘God Running’, with music by Die Antwoord, Bob Dylan, the Plasmatics, Julianna Barwick, Meredith Monk, Gyptian, Sharon Van Etten, and more also appearing.

Iggy Pop, Patti Smith, Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Lydon, and Alan Palomo (Neon Indian) all have speaking parts, playing themselves. Diplo, Tegan and Sara, Florence Welch, Big Freedia, and Spank Rock all also make appearances.

Arcade Fire, Iron & Wine, and Fleet Foxes are among the artists who were filmed but were cut from the final version of the film.