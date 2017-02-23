Watch Mac DeMarco attempt a hot wing challenge

He also talked about his admiration for Jar Jar Binks, Nardwuar, and Eric Andre.



Mac DeMarco got hot under the collar in a recent interview while attempting a chilli eating challenge.

The singer took on the task of eating increasingly spicy chicken wings while being interviewed for First We Feast’s web series ‘Hot Ones’.

During the interview, DeMarco discussed his hatred of food trends, love of Jar Jar Binks and past experiences as a medical test subject. He also offered his advice on how many days you can go wearing the same pair of pants (“If your pants start smelling like pee, wash ‘em. That’s the bottom line”).

Elsewhere, DeMarco talked about his gap teeth, revealing that it was something he felt self-conscious about as a child, and listed his favourite “gap tooth icons” including Mike Tyson and Madonna.

He successfully manages to complete the challenge by eating the hottest of all the chilli sauces with an eye-watering 550,000 scoville heat units.

DeMarco is gearing up to release his fourth studio album ‘This Old Dog’ later this year. Speaking about the creative process behind the new record, DeMarco said that “it’s definitely one of those things where the album makes more sense as a whole, a full thing rather than single, single, single.”

He is due to return to the UK to play two dates at O2 Academy Brixton this May.