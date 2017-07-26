Watch Mac DeMarco lick a guitar and Diplo play with puppies in Charli XCX’s video for ‘Boys’

The video, directed by XCX herself, subverts the usual gender roles of 'sexy' music videos

Charli XCX has shared the video for new song, ‘Boys’.

The track is the first piece of new music the musician has released since putting out her ‘Number 1 Angel‘ mixtape earlier this year.

The video features cameos from a raft of famous boys including Joe Jonas, Mac DeMarco, Bastille‘s Dan Smith, Panic At The Disco‘s Brendan Urie, Bleachers‘ Jack Antonoff, Joey Bada$$, Diplo, Stormzy, Riz Ahmed and more.

XCX directed the video herself alongside Kendrick Lamar collaborator Sarah McColgan. The clip subverts gender roles usually seen in music videos by getting the men to do activities normally used to sexualise women, such as washing cars, licking guitars and playing with puppies.

Watch the video below. The track is available to download or stream now.

In a press release, XCX said of the video: “‘Boys’ is my favourite music video I’ve ever made. I just wanna say a big thanks to all the boys involved, for totally embracing and understanding my vision and being excited by the concept p.s. no boys were harmed in the making of this video.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The singer will join Halsey on her US tour later this year, alongside PartyNextDoor. The tour will run from September through to November and kicks off in Uncasville, Connecticut on September 29.