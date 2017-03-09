Watch Mac DeMarco perform ‘This Old Dog’ with dogs

Canadian singer-songwriter is gearing up to release his new album in May

Mac DeMarco has performed his new single ‘This Old Dog’ in a dog grooming parlour.

The Canadian singer-songwriter is gearing up to release his new album ‘This Old Dog’ on May 5. His last proper album ‘Salad Days’ came Number Two in NME’s Albums Of 2014 list. He followed it with his ‘Another One’ mini-album in August 2015.

Crack magazine recorded a session of DeMarco performing his album’s aptly-named title-track at east London’s Groom Dog City.

“On my left, I’ve got Tilly, on my right, Foxton,” DeMarco says in the clip. “They’re getting a bit of a trim today. Though I may not be speaking about a real dog, this is what my press will probably look like for the next 2 years.”

Mac DeMarco will perform two London shows at O2 Academy Brixton on May 30 and May 31, as well as gigs at Newcastle Academy on August 29 and Edinburgh Usher Hall on August 30.

Speaking about the creative process behind his new record, DeMarco recently said that “it’s definitely one of those things where the album makes more sense as a whole, a full thing rather than single, single, single.”

He also told NME: “I think it’s a little more personal, about my family and the way my life is going right now. There’s a lot of substance on it. I’ve been looking at things under a more mature microscope. Being alive is really crazy, and the world is a really strange place.”