Watch Mac DeMarco sing Billy Joel at karaoke

DeMarco took on Joel's 1977 hit 'Just The Way You Are' at a Slowdive afterparty

Footage has surfaced of Mac DeMarco doing Billy Joel karaoke.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, DeMarco took on Joel’s 1977 hit ‘Just The Way You Are’ at an afterparty following Slowdive’s show at Brooklyn Steel in New York on Monday (May 8). Watch below.

Earlier this year saw footage emerge of Lana Del Rey, Alex Turner and Miles Kane singing Elton John at karaoke.

Meanwhile, Canadian singer-songwriter DeMarco released his new album ‘This Old Dog’ last Friday (May 5). Listen to lead single ‘My Old Man’, the record’s title-track and ‘On A Level’.

DeMarco’s last proper album ‘Salad Days’ came Number Two in NME’s Albums Of 2014 list. He followed it with his ‘Another One’ mini-album in August 2015.

It was recently reported that DeMarco is looking for an assistant to work for his fan club and wants applicants to send their “dankest Mac meme or Mac related gif”.

Mac DeMarco will perform two London shows at O2 Academy Brixton later this month on May 30 and May 31, as well as gigs at Newcastle Academy on August 29 and Edinburgh Usher Hall on August 30. He will also headline End Of The Road festival at the end of the summer.