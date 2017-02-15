Watch Mac DeMarco’s cameo in weird comedy sketch

DeMarco plays a character who cracks people's backs for a living in the bizarre short.

Mac DeMarco has made a bizarre cameo in a new comedy sketch.

The musician plays a character called The Cracker in the short made by Doug Lussenhop – who has previously appeared in Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! – for his 2 Wet Crew web series.

The Cracker seems to be a hero of sorts, appearing to help strangers in need of having their backs cracked with some painful-looking chiropractic techniques. “I live for the crunch,” explains DeMarco in the clip.

DeMarco has previously appeared in another absurdist comedy sketch as a character called the The Backer. In the short by director Cole Kush, The Backer helps people reverse their cars into parking spots for a living.

In 2015, the singer-songwriter also made a cameo as God in the short independent film My Last Film, which was made available to watch online for the first time last week.

DeMarco is gearing up to release his fourth studio album ‘This Old Dog’ later this year. Speaking about the creative process behind the new record, DeMarco said that “it’s definitely one of those things where the album makes more sense as a whole, a full thing rather than single, single, single.”

He is due to return to the UK to play two dates at O2 Academy Brixton this May.