Watch Madonna’s feminist short film for International Women’s Day

It references Hillary Clinton and feminist icon Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Madonna has made and shared a short film called Her-Story for International Women’s Day.

The pop icon made the 12-minute film in collaboration with photographer-directors Luigi & Lango for Vogue Germany.

“Welcome to the revolution of love, to our refusal as women to accept this new age of tyranny, where not just women, but all marginalised people where being uniquely different might truly be considered a crime,” she says in a voiceover.

The short film, which unfolds in eight chapters, has a strong feminist message and references Hillary Clinton’s Presidential campaign quote “women’s rights are human rights” as well as Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s famous slogan “we should all be feminists”.

It includes excerpts from Madonna’s song ‘Virgin Mary’, which served as the intro to her MDNA Tour of 2012. Watch the film below.

Madonna has consistently spoken out in support of women’s rights in recent years. In December she hit back against the ‘blatant sexism and misogyny’ she has encountered in her career as she accepted Billboard’s Woman of the Year Award.

She also urged women to work together more closely in the future, saying: “As women, we have to start appreciating our own worth and each other’s worth. Seek out strong women to befriend, to align yourself with, to learn from, to collaborate with, to be inspired by, to support, and be enlightened by.”

She also delivered a powerful speech at January’s Women’s March on Washington, which prompted Donald Trump to brand her “disgusting”.