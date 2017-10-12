The dance trio have put together a stunning compilation of life in Johannesburg.

Major Lazer have released their brand new video for ‘Particula’ which is shot on the streets of Johannesburg, South Africa.

The track is from the trio’s ‘Know No Better’ EP which is out now. It features a host of African artists including native South Africans Nasty C and Maphorisa as well as Nigerian rapper Ice Prince. The video was directed and shot by South African filmmaker Adriaan Louw.

The track is built on an uplifting, vibrant beat anchored by clean piano chords. It’s the well-known Major Lazer sound with a South African twist.

Speaking about the video, Louw said of making the music video: “I wanted it to feel like we were shooting a documentary in the 70’s of the culture that could have been in a city where Disco, Funk, Fela Kuti was everywhere. “

Watch the video for ‘Particula’ below.

Major Lazer have been going from strength to strength this year. Not only has the title track from ‘Know No Better’ been streamed over 200 million times, but their track from January – ‘Run Up’ – is one of the group’s most successful alongside ‘Lean On’.

Last year, Major Lazer’s Diplo responded to critics who accuse his band of cultural appropriation.

Some commentators objected to the use of Indian culture and imagery in the group’s video for breakthrough hit ‘Lean On’, while their music’s relationship with Caribbean genres like dancehall, reggae and soca has also been called into question.

Speaking in NME last year, Diplo says his group’s music simply reflects his upbringing in an ethnically diverse quarter of Miami, Florida.

“Haitians, Latinos, Cubans, white kids, Jewish kids and hood kids were all in the same neighbourhood and the same schools,” he explains. “Miami is the most diverse place for human beings I’ve ever been to.”