Watch Malcolm Young’s last ever gig with AC/DC

The rock legend passed away today (November 18)

Following the news of AC/DC co-founder Malcolm Young‘s death, fans have begun mourning the rock icon’s passing by sharing footage from his last performance with the band.

Glasgow-born Young, who founded the hard rock legends with his brother Angus in 1973, played with the band until 2014, when it was announced that he’d be retiring permanently due to the onset of dementia. He died at the age of 64.

His last show with AC/DC took place on June 28, 2010 at Campo de San Manes in Bilbao, Spain. It was one of 168 gigs the band played in support of their fifteenth studio album ‘Black Ice’, which was released in 2008. It featured the songs ‘Rock’n’Roll Train’, ‘Big Jack’, and ‘Spoilin’ For A Fight’. You can watch footage from the show and see the setlist below.

AC/DC played:

‘Rock’n’Roll Train’

‘Hell Ain’t A Bad Place To Be’

‘Back In Black’

‘Big Jack’

‘Dirty Deeds Done Cheap’

‘Shot Down In Flames’

‘Thunderstruck’

‘Black Ice’

‘The Jack’

‘Hells Bells’

‘Shoot To Thrill’

‘War Machine’

‘High Voltage’

‘You Shook Me All Night Long’

‘T.N.T.’

‘Whole Lotta Rosie’

‘Let There Be Rock’

‘Highway To Hell’

‘For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)’

The news of Young’s death was confirmed via a statement on AC/DC’s official website. His family also released an official statement, which read: “It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of Malcolm Young, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. Malcolm had been suffering from Dementia for several years and passed away peacefully on Saturday with his family by his bedside.” You can read both statements in full here.

The world of rock, music, and entertainment has since spoken out to pay tribute. Eddie Van Halen wrote: “It is a sad day in rock and roll. Malcolm Young was my friend and the heart and soul of AC/DC. I had some of the best times of my life with him on our 1984 European tour. He will be missed and my deepest condolences to his family, bandmates and friends.”

Ryan Adams, meanwhile, posted on Twitter, writing: “He was the founding member of AC/DC & the engine that roared behind the most powerful band in the world. He wrote Back In Black, Highway to Hell, You Shook Me All Night Long, Highway to Hell, so many songs… Travel safely to the stars, Malcolm.”