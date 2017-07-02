Watch Marcus Mumford mosh at The Maccabees’ farewell show
The Mumford & Sons frontman was spotted by a fan
Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford was spotted in a mosh-pit at The Maccabees‘ farewell show.
Footage of the sweaty star in the pit at The Maccabees’ June 30 show was uploaded to Twitter by user Fred Nathan – watch it below.
The Maccabees played their final gig as a band last night (July 1).
In August 2016, just over a year after their fourth album ‘Marks To Prove It’ topped the UK charts, the south London five-piece announced they were splitting, later revealing a string of farewell shows in Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester and London. Last month they played an intimate show at London’s Omeara venue to kickstart their farewell plans.
Last night, at their third and final show at London’s Alexandra Palace, they brought out guests including Jamie T and Jack Peñate.