Watch Marcus Mumford mosh at The Maccabees’ farewell show

Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford was spotted in a mosh-pit at The Maccabees‘ farewell show.

Footage of the sweaty star in the pit at The Maccabees’ June 30 show was uploaded to Twitter by user Fred Nathan – watch it below.

The Maccabees played their final gig as a band last night (July 1).

In August 2016, just over a year after their fourth album ‘Marks To Prove It’ topped the UK charts, the south London five-piece announced they were splitting, later revealing a string of farewell shows in Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester and London. Last month they played an intimate show at London’s Omeara venue to kickstart their farewell plans.

Midway through the band’s final tour, guitarist Felix White told Beats 1 : “Just because of the fact that it’s the end, it’s alleviated any of the previous tension that used to be around us and around gigs, because we always used to be trying to move somewhere or get better… These have just been a ‘let’s just celebrate how great we are’, letting us think that. It’s been an amazing thing, it’s very emotional.”

Last night, at their third and final show at London’s Alexandra Palace, they brought out guests including Jamie T and Jack Peñate.